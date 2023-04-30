Warrnambool Seahawks hope its a "matter of weeks" before Matt Berkefeld returns to the court, following the teams second loss of the Big V season on Saturday night.
Berkefeld is yet to play for the division one Seahawks in its first seven matches this year as he works through a return from injury.
"He's been plugging away, gradually building and doing more and more on the court at training," coach Alex Gynes said. "Hopefully it's only a matter of weeks away to potentially get him back on the floor."
The Seahawks' five game winning streak was snapped in a 24-point loss to fellow top four side Pakenham at The Arc.
The home side trailed by 14 at half time and 20 at three quarter time as the Warriors found several avenues to scoring, with four players finishing with double digits.
Post-game, Gynes, who finished with a game-high 18 points, felt the Seahawks failed to bring the positive mindset required to get through the adverse opponent.
That's part of us being mature as a group, you've got to be vocal and communicate whether you're up, down or its equal.- Alex Gynes
"You come up against tough teams, you've got to stick true to what we do and what we do well," he said. "And we probably got down on ourselves early.
"It's a game of runs, and you've got to minimise those runs and to do that you've got to stay positive and continue to do what we do well which is moving the ball.
"When the ball sticks for us and doesn't move, scoring's a lot tougher and we give up easy opportunities to them (Pakenham) to get out and run."
With the Warriors the more energetic of the two sides, Gynes said his team, who was without point guard Benson Steere, needed to find its voice when momentum wasn't swinging their way.
"That's part of us being mature as a group, you've got to be vocal and communicate whether you're up, down or it's equal, no matter the way the calls are going or the way the ball is bouncing," Gynes said.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids banked their third win in a row, holding off an in-form Cragieburn side, 60-55.
A dominant third term (21-10) from Lee Primmer's side was the difference, while three players had double-doubles, including Amy Wormald (17 points, 15 rebounds) playing the full 40 minutes.
Dakota Crichton (14, 10) and Keele Hillas (10, 10) also worked both ends of the court, with Hillas getting her first start of the season.
The Mermaids and Seahawks host Warrandyte at The Arc on May 6, with the first game tipping off at 5.30pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
