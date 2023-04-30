The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Seahawks' winning run comes to end against Pakenham, Mermaids outlast Craigieburn

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gynes looks on from the bench late in the Seahawks' game on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Alex Gynes looks on from the bench late in the Seahawks' game on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry

Warrnambool Seahawks hope its a "matter of weeks" before Matt Berkefeld returns to the court, following the teams second loss of the Big V season on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.