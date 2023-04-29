Merrivale coach Josh Sobey hailed his side's newfound levels of depth after it toppled reigning premier Nirranda by 50-points on Saturday.
After trailing 40-24 at quarter time, the Tigers kicked into gear to down the Blues 16.14 (110) to 8.12 (60) and register their fourth Warrnambool and District league win from as many games this year.
The Tigers were dominant across the ground against a Blues' outfit missing some key players and are poised to get even stronger once some of their injured personnel return.
The side has been without key-forward Nathan Krepp and Dylan Scoble since round one with leg injuries while Sobey himself hasn't featured this campaign due to a slight calf niggle.
Experienced small forward Jack Neave played his first game since round one but had to return through the reserves because of the side's depth.
"Touch wood, we've still got a few coming back the next few weeks. They're probably a month away," Sobey said.
"But that's the pleasing thing, Jack Neave's had to come back through the reserves so when you've got that depth and you've got some boys really wanting to hold their spots, it creates good habits and the boys love that challenge.
"It's just something we quite haven't had for a couple of years."
Tigers defender Sean Barnes starred for the victors while teammate Manny Sandow was dominant in the ruck and snagged three goals.
Barnes credited his side's midfield for turning the game around after the first quarter, in which the Blues' were dominant at centre-bounce stoppages.
"The depth of our midfield's incredible," he said.
"We've got lads like Billy Hancocks, we've got some great players, Tate Porter, Jalen Porter.
"We've got some great starters in there and then the second midfield's just as good as the starting one.
"And we just back that into really take the game on after quarter time and we knew that eventually the wheels would turn in our favour and they did."
The Tigers, the only undefeated side in the competition remaining, are in ominous touch and have now defeated last year's grand finalists in consecutive weeks.
Barnes said the Tigers were following Sobey's motto of "no ceiling".
"We're just running by that, we're just taking it week by week and not putting limitations on on what we can do," he said.
