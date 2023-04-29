The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Merrivale Tigers inflict fifty-point loss on reigning premiers Nirranda Blues in WDFNL round four clash

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tate Porter was influential through the midfield for Merrivale. Picture by Matt Hughes
Tate Porter was influential through the midfield for Merrivale. Picture by Matt Hughes

Merrivale coach Josh Sobey hailed his side's newfound levels of depth after it toppled reigning premier Nirranda by 50-points on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.