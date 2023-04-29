Children have come out on top as the winners for many of the Koroit Irish Festival's competitions at the Village Green on Saturday afternoon.
Australia's most Irish name went to 14-year-old Jameson Wood who was visiting the festival with his family for the third time.
His parents said he was named after Jameson Irish Whiskey.
The competition was first staged at the festival in 2022 with the winner selected from the top 10 names that were picked by the judges.
All finalists marched in the street procession held earlier in the day.
In the flaming folk person of the year category where "proud redheads come from far and wide as the festival celebrates the most Irish of physical traits" 18-month-old Gabriel Noonan from Melbourne won.
The award was selected and handed over by Koroit police officer Pat Day.
Another "special event" held as part of the festival was the a gathering of the green eyes, which was also introduced in 2022.
It was a "celebration of this wonderful Irish trait and brought those blessed with this special feature out in big numbers".
The winner was six-year-old Bowie Zeev.
In the fashions on the Irish field, showcasing the "finest Irish outfit" The Standard's Rachael Houlihan was the winner.
She was dressed up as a can of Guinness beer, which was handmade.
In the street procession, the best in the parade was awarded to a float on the bed of a truck showcasing a scene from the Irish television sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
