Camperdown coach Emily Stephens says her young side "blew her away" with their improved timing and chemistry in its loss to top four side Warrnambool.
While an assured Blues outfit walked away with a 72-30 win on Saturday, Stephens praised her young list - which is brand new in 2023 - for its best performance of the season. She said irregardless of the score, she was proud of her players' ability to implement ideas they had been working on at training into match-play.
"Our first quarter, for the whole 15 minutes, their timing and passing was just absolutely spot on," she said. "We really, that first quarter, could not have faulted this young team. It actually blew us away."
Stephens credited a strong Warrnambool team for getting on top in the second quarter.
"We used our speed as much as we could, and the girls probably did get a little bit tired," she said. "We made a couple changes here and there but really couldn't fault this group."
Blues co-coach Raewyn Poumako was pleased with her side's on-going ability to adapt to different positions.
"It's becoming much more fluid and we're working out what the combinations are that work, some are better than others obviously," she said.
The Blues took a more settled line-up in against the Magpies compared to previous rounds, with the major change seeing Amy Wormald play the full game in defence.
Their attack worked well through Eva Ryan, Meg Carlin and Isabella Baker, while Sarah Cowling, in her 200th open game for the Blues, impressed with her leadership.
"She leads by example on the court with her work rate and effort, whether she's an attacker or a defender," Poumako said of Cowling. "She played a ripper."
Meanwhile, Rosie Pickles' aerial work in goalkeeper impressed for Camperdown, as she combined with Elsie Sinnott in goal defence to curtail a tall Blues' attack.
