Cobden's quick, penetrating ball movement was on full display in a crushing 73-39 win over North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.
With a 10-goal lead at half-time, the reigning grand finalists showed no mercy in a torrid third quarter performance to pile on 26 goals to seven and and break open the game.
Bombers coach Sophie Hinkley praised her team's work rate in warm conditions.
"They did a good job in that first half of swinging and opening up our defence," Hinkley said. "That's what we're trying to create, those long balls for us to come for.
"The consistent work we did to create those opportunities for ourselves, and then to capitalise in the second half was the difference."
Their ball movement and placement just showed us up.- Maddison Vardy
Goalie Emily Finch (50 goals) took over in the third quarter, after Eagles' playing coach Maddie Vardy moved from goal keeper through the mid-court.
The second-placed Bombers look to have added a few more strings to their bow this year, with returning players slotting back into the line-up and several others still to come back.
"The girls are gelling really well and settling in together, I think it's just important for us to keep rotating and use that versatility," Hinkley said.
Meanwhile, the Eagles shifted the magnets with goalkeeper Matilda Sewell out of Saturday's line up, with Vardy conceding some moves didn't pay off in the second half. She was however, pleased with her side's ability to pick itself up after a disappointing third term.
"Their ball movement and placement just showed us up," Vardy said of Cobden. "But we won't walk away with our heads dropped.
"We're a totally different side (than last year), so we were never expecting to come away today with a 10-goal victory, we knew it was going to be a day of learning."
Both sides have the week off, before Cobden host Camperdown and North Warrnambool Eagles travel to Portland on May 13.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
