North Warrnambool Eagles midfielder Bailey Jenkinson has praised his younger teammates for contributing to a "full four quarter performance" against Cobden on Saturday.
The Eagles, coming into the round with a 1-2 record, returned to the winners list with a workmanlike 13.13 (91) to 10.12 (72) victory against the Bombers at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Jenkinson said he and his teammates had taken a lot out of its most recent losses.
"You learn a lot more when you're getting beaten," Jenkinson said. "In the last couple years we've been pretty lucky and been on the other side on a lot of games. I think we've got to be better for longer and play four quarters."
Jenkinson praised the Eagles' young players for stepping up this season, but conceded it would take time to build upon their experience.
"You've just got to let them have some fun and play on their natural instincts," he said. "They're all very good players but you've just got to encourage them and get them to keep their heads up."
Senior coach Adam Dowie agreed with Jenkinson, labelling the match the Eagles' best four-quarter effort of the season.
"We've been able to learn, adjust and get guys playing roles a little bit better," Dowie said of the Eagles' marked improvement.
"In terms of what we've spoken about, how we wanted to play and how we wanted to look when the ball was at a stoppage in our back 50, in our forward 50, how we wanted to move the ball and how we wanted to defend - all those things today, I thought we were pretty good at."
The Eagles got off to a strong start, extending their two goal lead at quarter time to four by the main break, with their clean ball movement up the ground a highlight. Ruck Jarvis Bermingham impressed on senior debut while Jenkinson was in everything working out of defence.
"Even the way we were taking the ball into our forward 50 was a lot better," Dowie said.
Up forward the Eagles utilised their targets, led by Jackson Grundy (three goals) and Dylan Parish (two) while others had their moments, including clutch goals from Jack Burke and Tom Batten.
"That was a reflection of how we controlled the ball," Dowie said of a well-functioning forward line. "And we had more pressure from our mids and our forwards."
For the Bombers, co-captain Paul Pekin was a threat up forward, kicking three including a dynamic effort which saw him shrug off multiple defenders and snap truly from the boundary.
The Eagles, who will prepare for a road game against Portland in two weeks, are expected to get Nathan Vardy, Adam Wines and Nick Rodda back into their line up next round.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
