Cobden co-coach Dan Casey admits to walking away from Saturday's game against North Warrnambool Eagles "a bit shocked" by his team's performance.
The Bombers dropped its second game of the year, with Casey lamenting their structure "went out the window" after a raft of changes to its line-up.
"We never play well at Bushfield... it's a bit of a voodoo ground for us," he said. "North were able to play a stoppage game. We couldn't get any running going... and we didn't gel together."
Charlie Darcy remains a key out in Cobden's midfield, with the Bombers' hopeful of his return against Camperdown in a fortnight, alongside Jack Hammond and Daniel Watson. Casey said he would encourage his players to take control of their fortunes moving forward.
"We'll let Paul (Pekin) and Jack (Hutt), our leaders take control," he said. "Our training's spot on but we're a little bit down on confidence now."
