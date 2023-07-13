The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Base Hospital patient waited months for bed at Lyndoch Living

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janice Kennedy's daughters said the NDIS had failed their mother, front middle, by delaying placing her in an aged care facility. Pictures supplied
Janice Kennedy's daughters said the NDIS had failed their mother, front middle, by delaying placing her in an aged care facility. Pictures supplied

Purpose-built facilities need to be erected in the south-west for people living with dementia, the partner of a Warrnambool woman with the disease says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.