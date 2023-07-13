Purpose-built facilities need to be erected in the south-west for people living with dementia, the partner of a Warrnambool woman with the disease says.
Janice Kennedy, who is 63-years-old, requires a high level of care and treatment for Lewy body dementia which causes her to have epileptic seizures and Parkinson's disease traits.
But due to her age it took the Australian government's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) about five months to complete an aged care assessment for her to reside at Lyndoch Living.
Lyndoch is the only aged care facility in Warrnambool catering for residents with high dementia needs.
Janice's partner of 18 years, Tony Brittain, cared for her until two years ago when he was overcome by his own health issues.
"It's hard to talk about, especially since Christmas just seeing parts of her disappear every day. It's cruel. It's sad," he said.
Mr Brittain said the lengthy wait to have his partner placed into an aged care facility had left her unsettled.
"The frustrating part was they (the NDIS) told us to do this form and that form and you'd get it all done, then all of a sudden there would be more forms," he said.
Mr Brittain said dedicated facilities should be erected in the south-west that could house people living with dementia.
"I can't see why empty hospitals or whatever can't be refitted," he said.
The Australian Government's Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission said people under 65 were not accepted into residential aged care unless under "exceptional" circumstances - these include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, homeless people or those at risk of becoming homeless within the 50-64 age group and those who would maintain family connections.
Janice was under the care of assisted living before being admitted to Warrnambool Base Hospital on January 1 for violent behaviour linked to the dementia.
Her daughters Chloe Savage, Estee Scott, Beth Richardson and Grace Kennedy said South West Healthcare had taken good care of their mother.
"It's merely a failure of the NDIS system in not allowing people under 65 to gain the right care for their needs," the daughters said.
They said the NDIS delayed Aged Care Assessment Service (ACAS) for their mother for several months.
Recommendations were made for specialised accommodation but the only housing available to the family was hundreds of kilometres away.
Janice's daughters said before being diagnosed with dementia their single mother was strong-willed, owned a milk bar and always looked after her family.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Standard contacted the NDIS, receiving a response from the National Disability Insurance Agency.
"The NDIA's priority is ensuring Ms Kennedy and her family receive the disability-related supports they need including finding the most appropriate accommodation that will meet her ongoing care needs," a spokesman said.
"The NDIA recognises the challenges facing Janice and her family and also acknowledges the challenges in finding appropriate housing options in more regional and remote areas."
The Department of Health and Aged Care said it must be satisfied all other potential accommodation options were explored before accommodating people under 65 at aged care facilities.
The agency provided relevant documentation for an ACAS in Janice's case in April where a clinician noted a property was yet to be assessed for suitability by an occupational therapist.
A spokesman did not respond to questions about why Janice's case was delayed or about the result of an "escalated" complaint made in April regarding the matter.
SWH said there was no interim facility in the south-west for people living with dementia.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.