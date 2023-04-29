Warrnambool and District league round four - live coverage

Round four of the Warrnambool and District league is here, with tantalising clashes to take place in both football and netball.
In the senior football, Nirranda hosts Merrivale in a blockbuster match featuring two of the competition's heavyweights.
The Tigers are a genuine premiership threat this year and have looked unstoppable while the Blues are a classy outfit and the reigning premiers for a reason.
Russells Creek versus Kolora Noorat should also be a good contest between two sides expecting to play finals this year.
The Creekers are undefeated so far this season but face their biggest test yet in a strong Power outfit, bolstered by some handy inclusions.
In the A grade netball, a grand final rematch between Nirranda and Merrivale is not to be missed.
Both sides are stacked with talent however the Tigers will need to be at their best if they are to win against the reigning premiers.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
