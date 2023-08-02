Warrnambool born and bred musician Didirri Peters will play a hometown show as he celebrates the release of his debut full length album following three world tours.
Caught in the Act comes out on Friday.
Peters, who performs under the name Didirri, will play a free show at the Grizzly Adams Warrnambool barber shop on Thursday, August 10, from 6pm.
"It's the last day of release week so I thought I'd do a hometown show," Didirri said.
He described the album as a labour of love during the COVID-19 lockdown periods in Australia.
Some material was also put together during a temporary relocation to London.
The album explores isolation, reconnection and relationships - both with others and himself.
"I have put so much of myself into these songs and really dedicated my heart to this album," Didirri said.
His debut extended play (EP), Measurements, was released in 2018, followed by Live at the Corner Hotel (an iconic Melbourne live music venue) in 2019 and the Sold for Sale EP, in 2020.
He also completed three world tours between 2018 and 2020.
"I was touring heaps off the back of my first EP and that was a much bigger success than I had anticipated," Didirri said.
"I think (the) COVID-19 (pandemic) was really good because it made me stop touring for six months so I could knuckle down and record an album."
Didirri said he was excited to release a "very mature album for myself".
"I worked really hard on it and learnt a lot about committing to stuff and being deliberate about what I wanted to say and the topics I wanted to tackle and the style of writing," he said.
"I was very meticulous about every line on the record.
"That was really new to me."
Didirri said he approached this album differently to the EPs.
"I think there's a lot of people when they start releasing music, there's a preciousness about each song," he said.
"This was a bit more of a cut-throat attitude to the songs - I wrote about 30 to 40 but only released 11."
Didirri said the remaining tracks could appear on future records or "fall through the cracks".
The Melbourne-based musician is the son of children's entertainer Barry and artist mother Rachel, sister to artist Madeleine and brother to Lachlan.
Didirri said his father was semi-retired living in Bendigo, performing shows "every now and then" around Australia, and gardening for himself and others.
Didirri will return to Warrnambool next year for another show.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.