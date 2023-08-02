The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Didirri Peters releases debut album Caught in the Act on August 4

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Didirri Peters singing and playing a guitar at Warrnambool's The Dart and Marlin in 2020. The musician is releasing his debut album, Caught in the Act, on August 4. Picture by Anthony Brady
Didirri Peters singing and playing a guitar at Warrnambool's The Dart and Marlin in 2020. The musician is releasing his debut album, Caught in the Act, on August 4. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool born and bred musician Didirri Peters will play a hometown show as he celebrates the release of his debut full length album following three world tours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.