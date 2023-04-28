Water authority's costs rise 'reasonable', forum told

Increased costs for Wannon Water in its 2021-22 budget were "reasonable and ongoing", an Essential Services Commission forum was told.
The commission had said Wannon Water had not sufficiently justified the reasons for the increase in its controllable costs for 2021-22 which rose 18 per cent that year.
But Wannon Water's Steve Waterhouse told a forum that it would address the costs in its official response to the draft decision of its pricing review by May 9.
"In particular, we can demonstrate that increasing the costs in that one year, they are reasonable and they are ongoing," Mr Waterhouse said.
He said the consultant report had also found baseline costs were reasonable.
Mr Waterhouse said while the commission did reduce the revenue requirement Wannon Water had said it needed, it was below what it had actually requested.
The commission's Dean Wickenton said it had challenged the business on some costs and its approach to the Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plant recovery.
Even though water bills are increasing by $48 over the next five years to an average of $1154 for homeowners, they are still cheaper than they were in 2013-14 when bills were $1663 on average, the forum was told.
Wannon Water's price submission proposes increasing bills, before CPI, by less than one per cent for owners and less than two per cent for renters.
Consumer Action Law Centre's Luke Lovell said it had originally raised concern around the different rate of increases for renters versus homeowners but the draft decision had addressed that.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers said it was a balancing act to keep bills low.
He said it had identified cost savings initiatives which were built into its price submission.
"Even the commission's own analysis has Wannon Water as the third most aggressive in terms of operating cost reduction of the ones they've assessed in this cycle," Mr Jeffers said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
