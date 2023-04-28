Water authority's costs rise 'reasonable', forum told

The Standard
Wannon Water says cost increases were 'reasonable and ongoing'

Updated April 28 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Increased costs for Wannon Water in its 2021-22 budget were "reasonable and ongoing", an Essential Services Commission forum was told.

