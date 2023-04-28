A large amount of cannabis has been located during a police raid at a Great Ocean Road home.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer said Colac police crime investigation unit officers, backed by Torquay and Apollo Bay uniform members and K9 police unit handlers and dogs, executed a warrant at an Apollo Bay address about 9.30am Friday.
He said a large amount of cannabis was located in draws within a resident's bedroom and the drugs were seized.
The cannabis was found in two large bags and is yet to be officially weighed.
"The warrant was executed at an address in Apollo Bay," Detective Senior Constable Palmer said.
"A significant amount of bagged up cannabis was located in two large bags.
"An Apollo Bay man aged in his 50s has been arrested, will be interviewed and then charged with possessing and using cannabis. He will appear in the Colac Magistrates Court at a later date."
Detective Senior Constable Palmer said information from the public led to the police raid.
He requested that anyone with information about illicit drugs, or other serious crime, contact the Colac police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
