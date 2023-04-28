Experienced Panmure midcourter Lisa Pender says witnessing the unique vision of new A grade mentor Bec Mitchell in pre-season training sessions provided inspiration to play on this season.
The gun Bulldog returned to the court against Merrivale last week for her first Warrnambool and District league game in a few weeks after being struck down with glandular fever, but admitted she had doubts over continuing her outstanding career in 2023.
Now a month into the season and despite missing a few games with illness, she's loving "stepping back" and enjoying playing with the new-look squad.
"I've got a lot of stuff going on with work life, personal life and study, so I definitely was on the fence to play this year but once I got to training and saw Bec's vision I had to play again," she told The Standard.
"My work and personal life is a bit more full-on these days and I've stepped back my role a bit and I'm just enjoying playing with the girls."
Pender said Mitchell's impact on the playing group both on and off the court had been obvious so far this season, praising her tactical nous for the game.
"Bec being a playing coach, she's got this different insight, she can see a lot more through the game," she said.
"Having sight all the way down the court has been great and gives her an ability to make really quick changes. To make it work absolutely helps us.
"The good thing is we were able to keep the core group from last year and keeping those core players and adding a few more, it's given us more options in a way.
"Jess (Rohan) being a key defender last year, now if need be, Bec's so dominant we can throw her in he attacking end.
"It just adds more strength and having Bec in with her vision and showing us some new things has been great."
She added the intense 43-43 draw against 2022 grand finalist Merrivale was physically taxing and was building back into peak fitness after her bout of illness.
"After being sick it was my first game since the first round and it was definitely really difficult," she said.
"It was such a physical and intense game and I left everything on the court. I felt every bit of it this week but I will be better for it moving forward.
The Bulldogs take on South Rovers at home on Saturday.
Sports reporter with The Standard
