Moyne Shire Council has clarified the rules for its new community engagement committee codes of conduct after questions were raised about its enforcement.
Cr Jim Doukas expressed scepticism about the changes at the March council meeting, but said he believed committee members wouldn't have to sign the new codes of conduct. The Standard also quoted a council spokesperson reiterating that signing the new documents wouldn't be mandatory.
Prominent wind farm critic Viva-Lyn Lenehan wrote an open letter questioning the council spokesman's statement, quoting a section of the new code which said "existing members must sign this code of conduct within 21 days of being requested to do so by council".
But after further questioning, the council reiterated its earlier comments. "If a person chooses not to sign, and they are already a member of a CEC, they will not be forced to resign," the spokesman said.
The spokesman said all new members would have to sign the code and that regardless of whether a member had signed the document they would be expected to "operate within (it)".
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
