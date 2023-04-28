Police are trying to identify and locate the owner of expensive camera equipment strongly suspected of being stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said police executed a search warrant at a Warrnambool residential address about 9.30am Friday.
The warrant had been granted in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts committed in Warrnambool during recent weeks.
"At the address investigators found a black camera bag similar to that which would be used by a professional photojournalist, including Nikon cameras and equipment worth several thousands of dollars," he said.
"The gear was in a LowePro bag which contained 17 individual pieces of photographic equipment and data cards. The equipment carried the identification markings 'Pete D'.
"It's a professional kit. We are seeking information from the public in an attempt to identify the owner of the equipment.
"The victim may not even be aware their equipment has been stolen."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said investigations were continuing into the occupants of the residential address and as yet no arrest had been made.
"No one is in custody yet but our investigations are continuing," he said.
"There is very little doubt this bag of expensive photographic Nikon equipment is stolen. It looks like a professional photographer's kit."
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
