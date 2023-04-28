The Standard
Expensive camera gear found in Warrnambool police raid

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:02am
The photographic equipment found in a Warrnambool police raid on Friday morning. Detectives are trying to locate the owner.
Police are trying to identify and locate the owner of expensive camera equipment strongly suspected of being stolen.

