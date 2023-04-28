LINDSEY Smith hopes his four-year-old mare Karalee Rocks may kick-start a big week for the Warrnambool-based trainer.
Karalee Rocks runs in a $130,000 fillies and mares race over 1300 metres at Sandown on Saturday, only days before the 2023 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival kicks off.
The astute trainer is quietly confident the mare will start off his week in fine fashion.
"The carnival is a huge event in Warrnambool," Smith told The Standard.
"People all around town are talking about the races. There's a real buzz around the town.
"I've noticed down at track-work - the mood has gone up a few notches.
"It would be great if Karalee Rose could win on Saturday. A win would be a great start to the week."
Karalee Rocks made her debut for Smith at Geelong on April 7, with an impressive victory in an 1100-metre contest on the back of strong Western Australian form.
"Karalee Rocks came over to me in top condition from Colin Webster," Smith said.
"She had very good form in Western Australia before joining our team. We gave her a couple of jump-outs and I knew from day one she was above average.
"I've been very happy with her work since the Geelong win. We've just kept on ticking her along."
Beau Mertens has the ride in Saturday's contest and the underrated hoop has to contend with a wide barrier.
"It's not the best barrier but it may turn out all right," Smith said.
"She's drawn the widest marble. Karalee Rocks is a get-back horse. The only instruction I'll be giving Beau is to give her time to find her feet and to let her finish it off. Karalee Rocks is looking for the 1300 metres."
Bookmakers have installed Karalee Rocks as the $2.80 favourite in the early betting markets for the last race on the 10-event program.
