Man who defrauded men's shed heading back to court after breaching bond

UPDATED, Tuesday, 12.30pm:
A former treasurer at a south-west Men's Shed, who defrauded the volunteer organisation in a "calculated" breach of trust, is now heading back to court after failing to comply with a bond.
Barry Watson, 82, of Digby, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during April 2023 and was placed on a bond with conditions, including that he pay restitution.
The same court heard on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, that Watson had not complied with the conditions of the bond.
He was to pay restitution of $2587 to the Heywood Men's Shed.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said warrants had been issued in the past for the arrest of Watson.
He said that "trying to get him here may be a challenge".
The case was adjourned for further hearing until August 12.
Police are now expected to follow up the case in an effort to get Watson back at court.
In April 2023: A former treasurer at a south-west Men's Shed defrauded the volunteer organisation in a "calculated" breach of trust that lasted about five years.
Barry Watson, 81, used Heywood Men's Shed funds to purchase personal items and shuffled around money using an accounting program he was familiar with even after being asked not to.
He pleaded guilty to charges in Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
The court heard between 2016 and 2021 Mr Watson purchased unauthorised personal items or electronically transferred money to his account.
The fraudulent funds totalled $2587.29.
Police initially alleged the former treasurer moved about $20,000 worth of funds in the five-year period but a number of charges were dropped or amended after forensic police banking audits took place.
The charges he pleaded guilty to on Friday related to shed committee funds being used to purchase food, medical expenses and other unknown items, including an online purchase from Hong Kong.
The court heard the shed committee made a decision in June 2016 to cease using a computer-based accounting program as the monthly payments were too expensive.
Despite attending the meeting, Watson continued to make payments for the program out of his own bank account.
He then reimbursed himself with shed funds, using the saved electronic signature of himself and the committee president to process the transactions.
The president did not give his authorisation.
Jacqui Joseph, representing Watson, said her client suffered a number of illnesses and his health was deteriorating significantly.
She said Watson claimed he was authorised to recoup the money but minutes of committee meetings were not "what they should be".
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Greg Kew said at the time of the offending the committee did not have appropriate accounting practises in place and Watson took "full advantage of that".
"This is not minor offending," he said.
"It's a breach of trust. It's protracted, prolonged and calculated."
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said if Watson was 20 years younger, he would be jailed.
He said the man took advantage of an organisation targeting men's health and rather than help solve their accounting issues, Watson exploited the group for his own gain.
But the magistrate said he must balance the offending with the man's age, ill health and prospects of rehabilitation.
Watson was convicted and placed on an adjourned undertaking with conditions he be of good behaviour for about 12 months and pay $500 to the Heywood Men's Shed.
He must also reimburse the shed the $2587.29.
