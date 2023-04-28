They might have an impressive record of five wins and one loss to start the Big V season but Warrnambool Seahawks are not the finished product, according to team member James Mitchell.
The 28-year-old is expecting a "good test" on Saturday against Pakenham at the Arc, as the second-placed Seahawks chase their sixth consecutive victory from the opening six rounds.
Mitchell is happy with how the side is progressing but said there was still room for improvement.
"I think guys are starting to find their roles as we get into the season," he said.
"We're doing a really good job of everyone just playing their individual role and doing their job but there's still lots of things we can work on and improve as the season goes along as well.
"We're certainly not satisfied with where we're at but definitely happy with the way we started off."
The Seahawks forward expects the improvement to come with time as players get more accustomed to playing with one another.
He said there was a "good feeling" around the team which is targeting its first championship since 2016.
"It's a good bunch of guys, everyone's friends with each other. Everyone does seem really focused and buying in," he said.
"Guys might be playing a lot less than they have in the past or having less shots or whatever it might be but everyone's really keen to just knuckle down and do their job, whether it's five minutes, 20 minutes or 40 minutes, do their job and do whatever it takes for us to win.
"I think there is really good buy-in across the board from the boys. We've got a really good training squad, even with the younger development guys.
"They're out there pushing us every week and helping us go towards that greater goal of hopefully winning a championship."
Mitchell is starting to hit his straps following a self-confessed "slow start" to the year after spending the summer in Perth for work.
He averages 12 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists across his past two games.
"(It) probably took me a little longer to get back in the swing of things than I was hoping," he said. "I'm probably not as young as I used to be. My knee's slowly starting to kick into gear and starting to find a little bit of form.
"It makes it easy playing alongside the guys we have."
Meanwhile, the Warrnambool Mermaids host Craigieburn at the Arc on Saturday after a strong round five victory against Mildura.
Only a slightly superior percentage separates the Mermaids (fourth place) and Craigieburn (third) on the ladder, with both teams having three wins and two losses. Tip-off for the Mermaids' game is at 5.30pm while the Seahawks' game follows at 7.30pm.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
