Merging like-minded businesses and refurbishing "tired" stores are some of Smiggle and Provincial Home Living founder Peter Pausewang's top tips for the region.
Mr Pausewang - who ran various ventures including East Coast Jeans, Fletcher Jones, Smiggle and now Provincial Home Living - presented his advice at the launch of Commerce Moyne in Port Fairy on Friday morning to a crowd of about 50 people at Charlie's on East Beach.
The new initiative took over the legacy of the Port Fairy Business Association in November and aims to highlight collaboration opportunities and advocate on issues that affect businesses in the region.
Mr Pausewang said in the case of smaller towns including Port Fairy, the key to tackling those issues - including staffing and accommodation shortages and an ageing population - was by dreaming big and working together, both as business owners and the wider community.
"You should all get together and think, 'what's missing?'," he said.
"...For the good of the town, you all have to think about what you want to be - do you want to be a community for locals?
"It will age - young people won't want to come.
"Do you want to be a resort town?
"...Just start.
"Start being what you want to be, decide what you want and fight for it."
Mr Pausewang - who with his family owns a large chunk of the now-revitalised Liebig Street in Warrnambool - said the key to running a successful venture was being unrelenting.
"I will not get distracted from my dream," he told the audience.
"I think we did very well in Warrnambool.
"I spoke to the council a few times and said Liebig Street was dying with all the empty shops and old-fashioned arcades.
"You have to have a heart and you have to have passion.
"It's all about dreaming."
He said that ambitious mindset was what he wanted to see in the shire's business owners.
"If you're close together as retailers, you should ask yourselves what's missing," Mr Pausewang said.
"I think we should all get together.
"Why not get the boutique hotels and bed and breakfasts to work together and say, 'what can we do to be better and more profitable?'
"Combined you might have 20 rooms.
"Market it together, run them together, share the spoils.
"You absolutely can have a vibrant community if you want to."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
