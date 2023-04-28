A father and son are expected to combine on the pitch for Port Fairy Plovers in season 2023.
Mark Hawkins has lured son Benjy - a former Warrnambool Rangers player - to the South West Victoria Football Association club.
Port Fairy president Woody Bucci said the club, which starts its season against Stawell Pioneers on Sunday, was excited to see Benjy in Plovers' colours.
"His dad has been involved with the Port Fairy Soccer Club since our inception and he's managed to slowly get in his son's ear and get him over to play with us this year which is pretty exciting," he said.
"He'll be one of our strikers and will play through the midfield a little bit as well.
"He's a former national indoor soccer player, so he's a pretty handy kid."
Bucci is excited to see the pair team up on the pitch.
"When Mark's body holds up, they'll both play in the same team," he said.
"Mark's a pretty important part of our defensive unit and they'll be pillars at both ends."
The Plovers will field four sides - men's, women's, under 14s and under 12s - this year.
The under 14 side is a new addition.
"Our club is focused on having fun and building a good community culture at our club," Bucci said.
"Success is secondary but I think we'll have some success across all grades this year."
