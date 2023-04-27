The Standard
Scammers, burglaries and assaults expected to be high on residents' list of concerns

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:24am
Warrnambool police Sergeant Dean Greenwood has asked south-west residents to fill out the community survey.
South-west residents are being asked to take the opportunity to fill out the Victoria Police community sentiment survey.

