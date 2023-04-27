South-west residents are being asked to take the opportunity to fill out the Victoria Police community sentiment survey.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Dean Greenwood, commander of the community engagement unit, encouraged people to go online and complete the survey.
"We would welcome people sharing their thoughts about how we, as police members, can best serve our communities," he said.
Sergeant Greenwood said home burglaries and assaults usually rated highly among community concerns but scammers also had people worried.
"There's certainly a heightened awareness of online scammers over the past few years," he said.
"There's always someone willing to prey on the vulnerable and unsuspecting."
Sergeant Greenwood said Victoria Police was currently running its second community sentiment survey.
"As part of the neighbourhood policing framework, Victoria Police is focussed on being agile, responsive and visible in addressing the community's needs," he said.
"Survey responses will give us insight into our community's safety and crime concerns, which will help inform the initiatives we deliver to keep them safe.
"It also helps us tailor our engagement with the community in a way that matters most to them.
"The community sentiment survey will give the community an opportunity to contribute to the initiatives Victoria Police delivers.
"It is a great way for the community to provide information about their safety concerns, engagement preferences and experiences with police in their local area."
The survey, which closes on April 30, can be accessed online at: http://bit.ly/3LZe0J5
Warrnambool Acting Superintendent Karl Curran said last week it was pleasing overall crime in the city was at its lowest levels since 2015.
"The local community can be assured that service delivery is not impacted in the Warrnambool and Southern Grampians areas," he said.
"If you require emergency police assistance, call Triple Zero (000) so the nearest police unit can be tasked to assist.
"To contact police for non-urgent incidents, call the Police Assistance Line (131 444)."
The Crime Statistics Agency figures show there were 2937 crimes committed in the 12 months to the end of December last year.
That figure has been above 3000 offences, up to 3950 in 2018, since it was 2798 in 2015.
