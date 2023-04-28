The Standard
Dennington takes on Old Collegians in WDFNL clash on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
Dennington's Jake Hamilton in action earlier this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson says the challenge for his group moving forward is to maintain the intensity for four quarters on a consistent basis.

