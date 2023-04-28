Dennington coach Leigh Anderson says the challenge for his group moving forward is to maintain the intensity for four quarters on a consistent basis.
The Dogs face a winnable Warrnambool and District league clash against Old Collegians as they look to square the ledger at 2-2 after back-to-back losses against Russells Creek and Kolora-Noorat.
Despite going down to the Power by 74 points, the Dogs "cracked in hard" and took a lot out of the clash after a lacklustre performance the week prior.
"We've got a lot to work on, we know that," he said.
"You come up against sides like Kolora and they've got massive units which make them hard to match-up on.
"I guess our big thing coming into the game was we weren't happy with our effort the week before and our attack on the footy. Speaking to Nick (Bourke) after the game there was a lot of sore boys and we really cracked in and gave it plenty.
"With our side we've got to do this consistently now, week in, week out, that's the expectation."
The Dogs mentor said he expected a tough challenge against a youthful Warriors side on Saturday.
"It's going to be a tough one against Old Collegians, we know that. They're similar to us in that rebuilding phase with a lot of younger kids in as well," he said.
"We expect a pretty tough challenge on Saturday."
He added there was several positives to take out of the start to the season.
"There's been a few positives for us. Brendon Barton is a young kid who we brought in, Joey Douglas came in and looked good at senior level and we'll bring Will (Fogarty) in this week for his debut," he said.
"We're looking forward to seeing what they can provide us moving forward and what dynamics they can bring."
