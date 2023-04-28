The Moyne family will proudly fly the Derry county flag when they walk in the Koroit Irish Festival parade on Saturday.
Aaron Moyne and daughters Hattie, 5, Zara, 3, and Greta, 1, will carry the flag from Northern Ireland where his father and the children's grandfather Gerard was born and raised up until the age of 15 when the family immigrated to Australia.
"I like to try and maintain the heritage and the link and the family connection," Mr Moyne said.
"I've got a strong affiliation with Ireland and I'm really proud of my Irish heritage so it's worked out well living in Koroit. Everyone's proud of the tradition and the culture and heritage here."
Mr Moyne remembers growing up listening to Irish music and regularly plays "all sorts" of traditional and folk music in the family's Koroit home, where he is also teaching his daughters Irish dancing.
"It's part of my upbringing," he said. "Dad always tells stories of his childhood in Derry and in Ireland. He's got great memories of Ireland."
His wife Danni's family also has connections to the country and they originally hail from Galway.
The couple said it was important to pass on their proud family history to the next generation.
"We see the pleasure that my dad and his family get seeing the girls wearing Irish gear," he said.
"It's part of the family tradition. When they get together they're always talking about the stories and valuing the memories.
"It's a way we can keep that tradition going."
