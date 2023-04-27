There's a very high chance of a heavy shower this morning across Warrnambool and district.
There's a 75 per cent chance of 1mm of rain, 50 per cent chance of 2mm and a 25 per cent chance of 4mm.
Winds will be north-westerly 20 to 25 km/h tending westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.
A cold front approaching from the west is forecast to cross the state during the day.
A weak high pressure ridge is then expected to develop across Victoria on Saturday and persist across the state into early next week as a low pressure system develops near the south coast of NSW.
On Friday Warrnambool is expecting a top temperature of 17 degrees, along with Colac and Heywood, Port Fairy should get to 18, while Portland, Mortlake and Casterton are heading for 16 and Hamilton just 15.
For the days ahead, Saturday will be a partly cloudy 15 degrees, Sunday a fine 18, Monday a mostly cloudy 18, and then the May races - Tuesday showers 17, Wednesday a wet 14 and Thursday showers 16.
There's up to 5mm of rain tipped in Warrnambool next Tuesday, up to 15mm of rain Wednesday and up to 4mm on Thursday.
