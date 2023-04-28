The Standard
Warrnambool Cup and Grand Annual Steeplechase trophies to be displayed at May Racing Carnival mass

Updated April 28 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
St Joseph's parish priest Father John Fitzgerald will celebrate the annual May Racing Mass at the Warrnambool church on Sunday. All denominations are welcome.
The city's May Racing Carnival festivities will kick off on Sunday with an annual mass held in its honour, complete with memorabilia and trophies.

