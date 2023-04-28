The city's May Racing Carnival festivities will kick off on Sunday with an annual mass held in its honour, complete with memorabilia and trophies.
This year's prestigious Warrnambool Cup and Grand Annual Steeplechase trophies, along with greyhound racing's Warrnambool Cup, will also be displayed.
St Joseph's Church parish priest Father John Fitzgerald said the usual 10.30am Sunday mass would take on a racing flavour as he and the congregation gave thanks for "the gift of animals, the gift of friendship and community".
Fr Fitzgerald said the race week tradition would include different trainers' colours and rugs and trophies from carnival-winners including Symon and Bill Wilde, Ciaron Maher and Quinton Scott.
"We pray for safety of all involved, jockeys and horses," he said. "We pray that each year people renew their friendships at the carnival."
He said he would acknowledge jockey Dean Holland's death and how "there are some things we can't heal".
Fr Fitzgerald said the racing industry had been "hit hard" and many people were struggling.
"Jockeys are naturally very competitive," he said. "There is an indelible bond that's been broken with one of their fellow jockeys being killed and that bond breaks with every tragedy.
"I'll be talking about how there are some things we can't heal.
"We can't bring Dean back but there are some things we can mend by supporting one another, by sharing how one feels and by truly listening to your friends."
