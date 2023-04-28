Warrnambool businessman Colin McKenna is auctioning flights in a private jet and an accommodation package to Glenelg to boost the fundraising appeal for jockey Dean Holland, who was killed in a race fall at Donald this week.
Mr McKenna will put up the package for six people and three nights luxury accommodation in Glenelg at a charity fundraising auction on Monday afternoon at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel.
The package is the big ticket item among 17 others to be auctioned at the function. Mr McKenna told The Standard the return flights would be for six people from Warrnambool or Melbourne.
Monday is a sell-out event with 300 people attending but people who wish to bid for items who can't be in attendance can register with the hotel before the auction.
The passionate racing fan said funds raised from the flight auction would go directly to the family of Holland.
"Dean's passing has not only rocked his family and the racing industry but people from all walks of life," Mr McKenna said.
"It's a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to Dean's family and we wanted to help out in a way that would make awareness of the appeal which is raising much-needed funds for his partner and four young children.
"Money raised from the flight auction will go direct to Dean's family.
"Dean was a great bloke and a talented jockey who had ridden winners for us.
"We understand some people can't make the day but if they register with the pub before they can put in phone bids for any of the auction items.
"We wish to thank the people who have generously donated items to be auctioned."
Monday's charity fundraiser is the second run by Mr McKenna and wife Janice.
Last year at the inaugural event more than $100,000 was raised for local charities. Monday's auction will raise funds for Holland, the National Jockeys Trust, the Leila Rose Foundation and Standing Tall.
