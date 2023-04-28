The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Charity auction to raise funds for jockey Dean Holland

By Tim Auld
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Holland at the May racing carnival in 2022.
Dean Holland at the May racing carnival in 2022.

Warrnambool businessman Colin McKenna is auctioning flights in a private jet and an accommodation package to Glenelg to boost the fundraising appeal for jockey Dean Holland, who was killed in a race fall at Donald this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.