Council to sell off Warrnambool saleyards infrastructure

By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 10:30am
Infrastructure at the former Warrnambool saleyards is already being dismantled and will be sold off at auction next month.
Warrnambool's former saleyards site is being dismantled ahead of a clearing sale next month but just how much it will cost to rehabilitate the site won't be known until mid-year.

