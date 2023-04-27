WDFNL round four teams: Bulldogs make four changes, Dennington young gun to debut

Panmure will make a swag of changes as it looks to return to the winners' list on Saturday, with the Bulldogs to make four changes for its crunch clash against South Rovers.
The Bulldogs will be missing playing-coach Chris Bant and gun big man Rylan Rattley with injury, while Damian Moloney and impressive key defender Noah Keane are unavailable.
But there is reinforcements for Bant's group who welcome back plenty of experience with Jesse Dalton, Daniel Meade, Tate Gardiner and Kade Parker coming in for the clash as they look to put an end to a run of consecutive losses against the Lions.
The Lions have made two changes for the match, with Ryan Hehir and Brent Fedley returning while Sam Wilde and Miles Picken come out of the team.
Allansford will also welcome back one of its most important players for its clash against Timboon Demons, with Cooper Day to return to the side after being a late withdrawal last week.
Day was one of the best players on the field in the thrilling upset over Panmure a few weeks ago.
The Cats will also call-up youngster Taylan Jones to replace Tom Knowles who will come out with an injury.
"We're trying to stay as settled as we can," Cats mentor Tim Nowell said.
"At this stage there might be one more change, but we want to keep this side as consistent as we can and build on some of our gains so far this season. But it's good to get Cooper back.
"We're looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully if we stick to our process, play the four quarters we'll come away with the four points."
Timboon Demons have made two changes, with Lyndon Alsop and Eben White coming into the team for Max Bond and Tarj Quarrell, confirmed coach Marcus Hickey.
Russells Creek, meanwhile, has been dealt a heavy blow for its blockbuster clash against Kolora-Noorat, with star captain Taylem Wason out of the side, while Bill Melican also comes out of the Creekers' team.
But Creek has recalled the experienced duo of Sam Grinter and Dean Finlayson for the clash against the Power, who have named star playing coach Nick Bourke who missed last week's win against Dennington with injury.
The Power will also welcome back some key cogs in Henry Kenna from concussion, Tom McKenzie, Sam Uwland and Ben Moloney for the home game, with Tyler Beasley, Trent Glennen, Caleb Kavanagh and Tom Henderson out of the team.
In the round's other blockbuster match between Nirranda and Merrivale, the Blues will lose Jason Lee and gun defender Luke Weel, while Danny Craven comes out with an elbow complaint.
Dennington will unveil emerging winger Will Fogarty for his senior football debut on Saturday against Old Collegians, with the Dogs to make four changes, including three forced.
Fogarty, recruited to the club from Hampden league outfit Warrnambool, is an exciting player, according to coach Leigh Anderson.
The Dogs also welcome back some names in Nick Alexandrou, Daniel Threlfall and Joe Dwyer for the clash against the Warriors as they look to square the ledger at 2-2.
Sam Curtis (PCL), Cooper Remine (foot), Tyler Duynhoven (ankle) and Jake Hamilton (unavailable) come out of the Dogs' side.
Old Collegians will make one change to its side as it looks to get on the board in season 2023 against the Dogs, with Harry White returning and Sam Walker out of the team, confirmed coach Ben van de Camp.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Panmure Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: B.Bant, M.Colbert, T.Wright
HB: L.Kew, J.Taylor, Z.Reeves
C: K.Parker, L.McLeod, T.Murnane
HF: P.Ryan, W.Fleming, J.Dalton
F: B.Gedye, H.Turnham, Z.Ledin
R: H.Searle, S.Mahony, T.Gardiner
Int: D.Meade, D.Bourke, J.Norton, B.Purcell
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Bushell, B.Oates, R.Hehir
HB: C.Britten, T.Harman, J.Dalton
C: M.Edwards, B.Turland, T.Bishop
HF: A.Bosse, J.Higgins, S.Hodgins
F: P.Higgins, J.Bell, T.Ryan
R: S.Williams, J.Morton, K.Lenehan
Int: B.Goodall, S.Wilde, D.Dews
Old Collegians Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Wallace, M.Lenehan, Z.Brooks
HB: J.Creed, J.Cust, H.Hall
C: D.Gleeson, H.White, B.Brooks
HF: T.Kennedy, N.Wallace, C.Williams
F: J.Zippel, N.Forth, J.O'Flynn
R: W.Owen, J.Brooks, C.Barby
Int: I.Williams, J.Lucas, F.Williamson-Loft
Dennington Seniors
B: B.Baker, J.Turner, T.Lee
HB: J.Dwyer, M.Clark, T.Noonan
C: L.Pearson, J.Woodall, J.Noonan
HF: J.Hamilton, B.Thornton, J.Garner
F: J.Douglas, L.McKane, T.Noonan
R: J.Keen, L.Campbell-Gavin, E.Dowd
Int: B.Barton, N.Alexandrou, T.Fitzgerald, W.Fogarty
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: N.Bourke, S.O'Connor, J.Larcombe
HB: L.Tebble, J.Evans, J.Dillon
C: J.Moloney, B.Moloney, S.Judd
HF: E.Lee, R.O'Connor
F: L.Boyd, P.Baker
R: J.Wallace, F.Beasley, S.Uwland
Int: J.Vaughan, T.McKenzie, M.Wyss, C.Scanlon, J.Brooks
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Finlayson, D.Barker, Z.Welsford
HB: J.Edwards, X.Short, L.Edwards
C: B.Hewett, R.Cottee, P.Chatfield
HF: T.Smith, S.Brady, P.Brady
F: J.Brown, J.Chatfield, D.Herbertson
R: S.Alberts, D.Burns, D.Morris
Int: T.Lovett, J.Chatfield, S.Grinter, L.MacKley
Timboon Demons Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: C.Dower, M.Dumesny
HB: S.Newey, K.Delaney, T.Marshallsea
C: O.Stansfield, M.Wallace, S.Cole
HF: B.Newey, B.Harding, A.Hunt
F: H.Stansfield, T.Thorburn, S.Negrello
R: C.Trotter, M.Hickey, L.Rosolin
Int: T.Quarrell, H.Mackley, N.Deppeler, T.Dwyer
Allansford Seniors
B: T.Membrey, B.Lee, J.Kirkwood
HB: A.Gordon, B.Edge, B.Hunger
C: B.Williams, R.Swan, F.Gleeson
HF: C.McLean, B.Bull, Z.Mungean
F: R.Hare, C.Day, T.Jones
R: L.Read, B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson
Int: M.Gristede, K.Jans, D.Chapman
Nirranda Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: R.Nutting, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: D.Philp, B.Harkness, M.Lloyd
C: D.Willsher, L.Irving, J.Stacey
HF: A.Parsons, J.Primmer, B.Kew
F: J.Lee, D.Lees, I.Stephens
R: J.Willsher, J.Paulin, H.Giblin
Int: R.Holwell, J.Walsh, J.Irving
Merrivale Seniors
B: S.Doukas, E.Barker, W.Lenehan
HB: J.Gleeson, S.Barnes, O.Doukas
C: S.Gleeson, T.Stephens, H.Owen
HF: J.Johnstone, J.Brooks, M.Hausler
F: D.Weir, C.Rix, J.Wilson
R: M.Sandow, T.Porter, J.Porter
Int: B.Bell, B.Hancocks, R.Barling
