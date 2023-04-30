When neuropsychologist Alison Schokman noticed a gap in service availability across the south-west, she knew she had to fill it.
It was 2016, she was working at South West Healthcare and she realised the opportunity to provide better access to specialised clinical services in regional and rural areas.
"At that time there was only one neuropsychologist available from Geelong through to the South Australian border," Dr Schokman said.
"The gap was pretty clear and there was a really exciting opportunity to help people as it was often those who needed it most that were faced with challenges accessing services."
Neuropsychology is a specialised branch of psychology that provides diagnoses of cognitive conditions such as intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries and dementia.
Dr Shockman said there were lengthy wait-lists with some clients waiting anywhere from months to years for a diagnosis.
That sparked the birth of Western District Neuropsychology in 2017, which Dr Shockman facilitated from a rented room at a medical clinic one day per week.
Fast forward six years and she is now running the region's first full-time private practice, named CapacityPlus, which operates across Melbourne, Geelong and Warrnambool.
A dedicated clinic at Flaxman Street, across from the Fletcher Jones gardens, officially opened earlier this year.
Dr Schokman said CapacityPlus now had eight neuropsychologists, two who are based in Warrnambool, and hundreds of clients across the region.
She said the south-west had the largest waiting list "by far" and clients could also utilise Telehealth from the Warrnambool clinic, to access the neuropsychologists out of the region "a lot faster".
CapacityPlus chief executive officer Thomas Napthine said the clinic provided the opportunity to bring in more health services and turn the space into a holistic hub.
"Whether the services will be working directly with us, or renting a room, we're excited to start building that holistic environment," he said.
He said a speech pathologist and other allied health services were expected to utilise the clinic soon.
CapacityPlus provides assessments to assist in applications for National Disability Insurance Scheme and Disability Support Pension funding, evidence within legal and court-related proceedings and decision-making capacity assessments, particularly for the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.