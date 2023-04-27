The Standard
Tackle Shack: South-west anglers' ventures pay off with big hauls

By Corey McLaren
April 27 2023 - 3:30pm
Clinton Sicely with a 152kg bluefin caught at Port MacDonnell on a Nomad DTX200 in in redbait colour. Pictures supplied
Justin Nowell with a cracker murray cod from Rocklands Reservoir.
The past week saw a huge variety of fishing reports coming in from saltwater, freshwater and estuaries so lets dive in and see what was happening.

