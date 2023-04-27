An experienced campaigner with a wealth of knowledge and leadership is taking over one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's most exciting lists after signing on as senior coach.
Reigning division one premiers Nestles have locked in 2022-23 premiership player Robert Saker as coach for the next two seasons, replacing mentor Alex Strauch in the top role.
The right-armer, who previously captained Benalla Violet Town United for five years, only joined The Factory last season, making a strong impression on and off field with his professionalism and relentless line and length bowling.
He has also got experienced playing Premier cricket in Melbourne with Carlton and Northcote.
"I'm very excited to take on the role," he told The Standard.
"I've had a bit of experience in a way doing it previously but not on a scale as big as this and not officially.
"The first feeling is excitement to have a group the calibre of this. Getting to work now with guys like Geoff Williams, Jacob Hetherington, Sunny (Sanjaya Chathuranga), Dobbo (Ben Dobson), even the bowling group like Matt Price is amazing."
Saker said he will look to further develop and enhance on the premiership list built by Strauch.
"I'd like to think in a way I'll be similar in a lot of ways to Alex," he said. "He had a close bond with the group and hopefully I can do similar to that.
"I want to work as well strongly with the bowling group and the up and coming players as well. That's a real passion of mine working with bowlers."
The Factory have locked in star spinner Chathuranga again while premiership skipper Jacob Hetherington will remain in charge of the division one team.
Saker added he wasn't sure whether former state player and premiership star Tim Ludeman would play again, admitting it was "unlikely" and said the club didn't need to do too much recruiting and would back in the depth in the lower grades to fill any gaps.
"But we never say never, if a top player bobs up on the door or comes into town we'll have a look but we feel there's enough coming from underneath," he said.
Factory president Gary MacLean said it was an exciting signing for the club.
"He was quick to impress his teammates with his skills and knowledge of the game," he said.
"We're ecstatic Rob has agreed to guide the club through a new era after our success under Alex Strauch. The Factor can't to get the next season underway under the leadership of Rob and Jacob Hetherington.
