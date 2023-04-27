Proud and passionate about his club and community, Panmure playing assistant coach Louis Kew says he owes a lot to a place he describes as his "second home".
The Warrnambool and District league jet - one of the most skilful footballers in the competition - notches up his 100th senior game on Saturday in the must-win match against South Rovers, nine years since making his debut at 15 as a raw teenager.
The disability support worker, who has won a best and fairest and is a three-time league team of the year player in an outstanding career so far, said the milestone had crept up but was proud of the achievement.
"I can remember my debut as clear as day, about nine years ago now," he told The Standard. "It's definitely snuck up on me a little bit.
"It's good to get there and get it over and done with but it means a lot. I love the club.
"I've been there pretty much since I was born. To tick off this little milestone means a lot.
"I'd do anything for the club. It's pretty much my second home in a way."
Kew said leading by example on and off the field was something he prided himself on.
"(I want) to set the standard for everyone to follow," he said. "I'm a pretty competitive person so I'll do whatever it takes to get the boys along for that as well I'll do.
"I like to see myself as being respected amongst the club."
Having played in two losing grand finals in 2014 and 2022, Kew said the ultimate goal was to lift the trophy and become a Panmure premiership player.
"The two losing grand finals were great experiences but unfortunately lost them both," he said. "(Winning flags) are what you play footy for, you're not just there to fill the numbers and you play to win."
He said taking on the challenge as assistant coach this season under mentor Chris Bant had been an enjoyable experience so far.
"I've enjoyed it a lot actually after being captain for four years," he said
"After having some conversations with Chris and Matt Colbert in the off-season it was probably a good time for someone else to come in and step up to the role.
"It's unfortunate Jacob (Moloney) has been injured but as far as being an assistant, I haven't found anything too different. I still say my bit when it needs to be said, it's more just based around selection but I've loved it so far."
The speedster said it was an important game for the 2022 grand finalists, who are coming off back-to-back losses.
"It'll be good to hopefully bounce back and get a win," he said.
"The last couple of games have been quite frustrating with little things not going out way but it's our own doing. We're not at the level we know we can be and Allansford and Merrivale have put us to the sword.
"In saying that, from our grand final side last year, there's about 12 or 13 different players I think so we're just working on gelling together again. We knew from the start of pre-season it would take a little while."
