The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Panmure playing assistant Louis Kew to play game 100 in crucial WDFNL clash against South Rovers

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure star Louis Kew celebrates a goal against Allansford this season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Panmure star Louis Kew celebrates a goal against Allansford this season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Proud and passionate about his club and community, Panmure playing assistant coach Louis Kew says he owes a lot to a place he describes as his "second home".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.