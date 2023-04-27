The Standard
Hay bales caught on fire in a paddock on Warrnambool's Staffords Road

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
Twenty hay bales caught on fire in a paddock in Warrnambool on Wednesday night.

