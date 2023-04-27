Twenty hay bales caught on fire in a paddock in Warrnambool on Wednesday night.
A County Fire Authority spokeswoman said six crews responded to reports of hay bales on fire in a paddock on Staffords Road on April 26 about 7pm.
The volunteers were supported by Fire Rescue Victoria.
"Around 20 bales were fully involved by fire upon arrival," the CFA spokeswoman told The Standard.
"Crews arranged for an excavator to attend and pull the hay bales apart to help extinguish the fire.
"Crews were monitoring and blacking out the bales overnight and declared the scene safe at around 1am."
Warrnambool Fire Brigade notified the community about 9pm that smoke would blow towards the city for the next few hours.
"While the fire is contained, crews are working to pull the stack apart with the help of an excavator," it said in an update on the brigade's Facebook page.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were not required to attend.
Police were not required to attend.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
