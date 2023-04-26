A 24-year-old man with an "unhealthy appetite" for firearms was allegedly caught with a cache of guns less than two years after the Australian Border Force intercepted a handgun en route to his grandma's house.
Ryan Hickson, previously of Osborne Court, Warrnambool, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he successfully applied for bail.
The court heard the man allegedly imported an automatic handgun in December 2021 which was intercepted by the Australia Border Force before arriving at his grandmother's Warrnambool house.
That led to a police raid in April the following year, which allegedly located a handgun, three slingshots and shotgun cartridges.
Warrnambool police Constable Hannah Molan said the man was bailed but subsequently failed to appear in court and warrants were issued for his arrest.
She said when police attended his home on Monday to arrest him they uncovered a cache of guns, some of which were manufactured and modified to shoot shotgun rounds.
She said the raid uncovered two loaded long arm rifles, three handguns, a live shotgun round, as well as gel blaster bullets.
Mr Hickson has never held a licence to possess firearms.
The court heard police then attended a property at Fairmont Avenue where the accused man, who was hiding in a bedroom, claimed he was armed.
An officer deployed OC spray to Mr Hickson's face and he came out of the bedroom following negotiations.
Constable Molan alleged he was found in possession of a loaded imitation firearm and a silencer.
The man was transported to Warrnambool police station where he was subsequently arrested and charged with serious firearm-related offences.
Constable Molan said Mr Hickson was already on bail for alleged offending in Delacombe, near Ballarat, and Bundoora in Melbourne's north-east.
She said police alleged the man gave a false name to Ballarat police in December last year and then failed to stop on their direction.
His licence was suspended at the time for drug-driving.
Then in November, Mr Hickson allegedly stole tyres from a trailer and then a car in Bundoora.
He fitted them to the utility his was driving but one came off, causing him to crash and then flee the scene.
Constable Molan said police were called and a search of the car allegedly uncovered Mr Hickson's DNA, as well as packaging for a Biohazard 3 Samurai Edge air gun which she said looked "incredibly real" and came with a magazine - a feeding device that is inserted into semi-automatic weapons.
She said police were extremely concerned about the alleged offending and during Monday's raid Mr Hickson told police he loved firearms.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said Mr Hickson had an "unhealthy appetite for firearms, whether imitation or otherwise".
He said there was temptation to leave the man in custody as he was a real risk of re-offending and endangering the safety of the public.
But the magistrate said he accepted the man was young with strong family and community support, including the Court Integrated Services Program.
Mr Hickson was released on bail with strict conditions, including he not possess a firearm, not use drugs, not drive, and sign in to Warrnambool police station twice a week.
He will appear in court again on May 29.
