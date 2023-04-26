An older model LandCruiser has been destroyed by fire in the car park of Warrnambool's St Joseph's Catholic Church.
Detective Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a person was seen near the vehicle in the car park off Raglan Parade before the fire was reported to emergency services at 7.15pm Wednesday.
"Moments before the alarm was raised a person was seen loitering near the LandCruiser," he said.
"We would like to speak to anyone who saw a person in that Raglan Parade, Lava Street, Kepler Street area at that time."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said the cause of the fire was currently being viewed as suspicious.
"The older model LandCruiser had been parked there for some time. It was completely destroyed in the fire.
"Fire Rescue Victoria officers attended the fire and put it out.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU (5560 1153) or Crime Stoppers on 100 333 000," he said.
An FRV spokesperson said the service was called to an incident in Lava Street Warrnambool at 7.05pm.
"Crews arrived on scene at 19.20pm to find a car involved in fire. FRV crews, with the support of CFA (Country Fire Authority) officers had the fire under control at 7.35pm.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and the incident referred to Victoria Police," they said.
Police believe the torched car may be linked to a fire during which a 53-year-old homeless man lost his tent and most of his few possessions at the Warrnambool foreshore on Tuesday off Viaduct Road at 5.50pm.
