Duck season opens, hunting starts 8am daily for about a month

Duck season launched across Victoria on Wednesday morning.
The season opened at 8am and will close 30 minutes after sunset on Tuesday, May 30.
There is a daily bag limit of four game ducks per day for the entire season.
Hunting starts at 8am daily and finishes 30 minutes after sunset each day.
There are six game duck species that can be hunted - pacific black duck, mountain duck, chestnut teal, grey teal, pink-eared Duck and wood duck.
The blue-winged shoveler and hardhead have been listed as threatened species under the Flora and Fauna Guarantee Act 1988 and cannot be hunted during the 2023 season
Regulations require hunters to make all reasonable efforts to immediately retrieve all downed game ducks and to salvage at least the breast meat from all harvested ducks.
Only non-toxic shot can be used to hunt ducks anywhere in Victoria and lead is not permitted.
Hunters are reminded to review education material to ensure accurate identification of waterfowl, humane dispatch methods and responsible hunting techniques.
Hunters are urged to monitor the Game Management Authority website before and during the season to see if wetlands have been closed to hunting or hunting has been further regulated.
