Moyne Shire Council pushes for minimum wind farm financial benefits

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:15pm
Moyne Shire Council will push for more money from wind farm companies to flow through to the communities that host turbines.
Moyne Shire Council has unveiled a detailed plan to push for substantially greater community investment from wind farm companies.

