The city's biggest event of the year begins this week with racegoers and residents gearing up for the May Racing Carnival. Here's a guide to what's on in Warrnambool across the week.
Breakfast With The Stars - Pavilion Cafe & Bar 7am
Warrnambool trainer Bill Wilde and former Victorian premier and racing minister Denis Napthine will head the annual Breakfast with the Stars. The event features racing industry experts at the Pavilion Cafe & Bar from 7am. Limited tickets available
That Day in May - Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel (sold out)
Leading Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham will join high-profile racing identities Jamie Kah and Michelle Payne for a charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel.
Victoria's star trainer Ciaron Maher, top jockey Ben Melham, sports presenter Michael Felgate and Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith are among other speakers at the function.
May Races Lunch - City Memorial Bowls Club 12pm
Racing personalities include Hall of Fame jockey Ron Hutchinson, former jumps jockey Craig Durden, Warrnambool trainers Maddie Raymond and Tom Dabernig and others. Special guest high altitude mountaineer and motivational speaker Paul Watkins. Tickets $90 includes a three-course lunch. Email hutto1949@gmail.com or call 0437 446 089. Proceeds to Myeloma Australia and Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central.
May Races Preview Panel Show - The Cally Hotel from 6pm
Australian racing expert and journalist Michael Felgate and his Melbourne-based radio RSN colleagues Matt Stewart and Matt Nevett will host a May Races preview panel show at The Cally Hotel. A free event followed by live music from 6pm.
Hearts Are Racing Ladies' Night - Frolic Lane 6.30pm
Get your girlfriends together for a May Racing Carnival Ladies' night to remember. This event brings you the exclusive Magic Men show from Melbourne. Enjoy a two-hour drinks and food package along with a show that will get your heart racing.
All profits go to Racing Hearts, a registered charity offering equine assisted psychology, counselling and well-being for those struggling with mental health to work with a team of retired racehorses on farms instead of room-based therapy.
Tickets $120. To book go to trybooking.com/CHVKQ
Calcutta - Rafferty's Tavern from 6pm
The annual Rafferty's Calcutta features racing identities including group winning jockey Johnny Allen, prominent race caller Rick McIntosh and south-west former jumps jockey Shane Jackson, who now trains for Lindsay Smith.
It will include an appearance by media personality and commentator Sam Kekovich and McIntosh will perform a phantom race call of the Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Tables of 10 - $400 or individual tickets available. It includes a two-course meal, free transfers from the races and home.
Calcutta - Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel from 6pm
Tickets $10, on sale from Monday, May 1. Live music. Bookings recommended. To book call 5569 2391. Buses from the course to Woolsthorpe return to Warrnambool at 11pm on all three days.
Greyhound Racing - Warrnambool Showgrounds from 5pm
Greyhound racing's group 2 Warrnambool Cup night is the must-see event of Warrnambool May Racing Carnival at the Warrnambool Showgrounds. Meet AFL great Dermott Brereton. Gates open 5pm, free entry.
