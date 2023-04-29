Hampden league split round - live coverage

Round four of the 2023 Hampden league continues today
While South Warrnambool and Koroit have already completed their round four match-up, with the Roosters taking wins in both the senior football and netball on Good Friday, the remaining fixture will be split over two weeks.
On Saturday, North Warrnambool Eagles will host Cobden at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, while Warrnambool travels to Leura Oval to go head-to-head with Camperdown.
Port Fairy, Terang Mortlake, Portland and Hamilton Kangaroos will return to action on May 6 to conclude round four.
Follow along for updates below:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
