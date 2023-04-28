It'll be a dream come true for Warrnambool strapper Zoe Lin when she attends her first May Racing Carnival next week.
The Taiwanese national flew to Australia within a week of accepting a job at multiple group one winning trainer Tom Dabernig's stables.
"I'm very excited," she said.
"I'm so appreciative that I got the job, it's my first time working in racing stables so it's very interesting and a completely new experience for me.
"Taiwan doesn't really have a racing industry, we only have show jumping and dressage, those are the two main disciplines we have.
"I love horses and the horse racing industry is very popular in Australia so that's why I came here, but I didn't know about the May races before I came.
"I'm so looking forward to it next week - I know it's a massive carnival and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Massive is the word - last year the carnival recorded an official crowd attendance of 29,048 across three days.
Those punters helped to inject $14.7 million into Warrnambool's economy the week of the races, $1.7 million more than the previous week.
Of that total weekly spend, $1.3 million was spent in retail with a further $3.68 million spent on dining and entertainment.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott - who owns fashion retailer Style 105 - said the major boon for business owners came at a critical time.
"As a coastal city, our busiest time is obviously in summer," she said.
"Hosting a major event like the May races that attracts thousands of visitors during the off-peak season is such a precious thing to have for a regional economy.
"We would be the envy of regional cities across Australia."
Rafferty's Tavern, The Flying Horse and Frolic Lane co-owner Mark McIlroy said the carnival's benefit to the town could not be understated.
"People get down here - it's a big marketing tool for Warrnambool," he said.
"They come down here for holidays and stay. I know accommodation is filling up really quick and if people enjoy their time here they'll always come back.
"It's just phenomenal for Warrnambool and I love what it brings to the town.
"I think the meeting is an iconic three-day carnival - It's one of the best country meetings, if not the best in the country and we're so lucky to have it in our town.
"It's people from all walks of life, from a young demographic to an older demographic and they all mix and mingle at the races and after the races - that's the best part of it.
"The whole town does a great job, everywhere has some activity and it's not just hospitality it's all the shops and clothing shops.
"Everyone gets behind it and I think that's fantastic for the town."
But the carnival's benefits go beyond Warrnambool, with the racing industry contributing $112.3 million to the south-west economy each year.
Thoroughbred racing is the biggest financial contributor, generating $78.6 million.
It also employs 900 people in the region, with 637 full-time equivalent jobs in thoroughbred racing.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora - who said she supported jumps racing - said the flow-on effect of the carnival was widespread.
"There's an enormous amount of jobs created as a result of the racing industry and the facilities here in Warrnambool," she said.
"It's a really strong contribution to the region's economy and a strong part of the region's social structure as well.
"A lot of residents and people from across the region attend the carnival and have a great deal of fun, so there's enormous employment.
"It produces a pipeline of skills that the racing industry needs by virtue of bringing young people in whilst still at school so they can discover whether or not the racing industry is for them as well as drawing in extensive technical experience for training and on race days.
"It's an important industry and the workers are a really important part of the industry. We often see during the carnival the glitzy part of racing with the owners and the trainers and the glory of that, but behind the scenes you've got all these skills and employment opportunities.
"People live their lives working with horses and they're the people who hold our economy and the racing industry up."
Dabernig Stables co-owner Cassi Dabernig is one of those people, with her 40-horse business employing 27 staff.
Ms Dabernig said together with her husband Tom, the pair moved from Euroa two years ago with the goal of establishing a business for their three sons. She said the move was the "right decision" for her family-run business.
"My mum is manager of finance, my sister is our CEO, we're a family-run business and I hope our staff feel they are family too," she said.
"But the community - the whole reason why we moved here was the community.
"We looked at anywhere in the world and Warrnambool had everything to offer us.
"It had an unbelievable racing community, we had the beach, we had the carnival, a lot of our horses are Warrnambool-based and Warrnambool is a huge, huge support.
"You go into the butcher with your jacket on and someone says 'you train a horse for us', or people stop you in the supermarket and ask 'have you got any runners today?'"
While husband Tom said he was feeling the weight of expectation with up to 10 runners next week, he said he looked forward to seeing the community come together.
"It's a great event that draws people from everywhere and everyone gathers for the horse racing and to support the community event," he said.
"It's great to be a part of it and it's also great to be there for the other aspects - we have a lot of people come from interstate who you might only see once a year.
"Everyone has a good time."
Ms Ermacora said she expected the carnival to continue despite calls to end jumps racing in Victoria, the final state to allow the sport.
"I do support it," she said.
"There's been a lot of changes over the years to make jumps racing safer and I think they've been welcome changes.
"It's highly regulated and it's a skill set that involves a different kind of horse.
"It's still a valuable contribution to the racing industry and Warrnambool is very high profile in that space."
The renowned training space is what drew 19-year-old apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley to the area.
The Mornington-born rider was accepted into an apprenticeship this year and hoped to enter her first race at the end of winter, having already completed 200 jump-outs.
"Warrnambool is a good starting base for a lot of jockeys, you've got good country tracks so it gives you a good opportunity to learn how to ride well," she said.
"The May races are amazing, it's the best thing about Warrnambool."
