More information needs to be provided directly to students regarding course fee increases, a city student says.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics today revealed the Consumer Price Index figure for the March 2023 quarter was seven per cent.
The amount domestic university students pay back through the Australian government's Higher Education Contribution Scheme (HECS) and Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) will match this.
The indexation will be implemented on June 1.
Anyone who earns more than $48,361 per year must pay their HECS fees off, with the percentage to pay back increasing as a person's salary rises.
Second year Bachelor of Marine Science (Marine Biology) student Nic Domanski said he found out about the increase through the campus' student union and discussions with friends.
The cost of the three-year course is more than $24,000, averaging about $8074 each year for full-time domestic students.
Mr Domanski said he had not received information about the increase.
"Firstly, I think there's a bit of a lack of information," he said.
"I hadn't heard about it until very recently which I think is inappropriate.
"Due to inflation it makes sense but it's a huge jump to make with the lack of information given to students that are affected."
Mr Domanski, who moved from Melbourne to Warrnambool in 2022 to study, said it did not impact him "at the moment".
"I'll be paying it off later in life, but I guess in terms of financials, the concern is more of how much it will increase in the long term after university finishes.
"It's not like I finish university and they stop the increase of the inflation."
Mr Domanski said it would be more of an issue for him in the future if the increases continued "out of nowhere".
The student said it would not impact whether he would move back home or not, but said it could result in him rethinking his career path.
"Definitely all those big decisions costs, resources and availability to access does relate to a situation of where you are and what you're doing and whether you really need to reassess how you need to move forward with it," Mr Domanski said.
"All in all, it's not ideal to have these pay increases however in a growing economy and society inflation's going to be obvious, so it was always going to happen.
"I kind of wish there was more information for the students to be aware of."
Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said students were informed on the removal of caps or any other changes to HECS through education pieces.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
