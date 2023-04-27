LAUNCH: Hamilton Performing Arts Centre 2023 season launch, 4pm-7pm.
FESTIVAL: Koroit Irish Festival, various venues, runs until Sunday.
DANCE: Silence, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-8.30pm.
MOTOCROSS: Junior Victorian Motocross Title, Lake Gillear Motocross Track, racing from 10am Saturday and Sunday.
FOOTBALL: Hampden, North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, 2pm. Warrnambool and district, Nirranda v Merrivale, Nirranda Recreation Reserve, 2.20pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V, ARC Stadium, Warrnambool Mermaids from 5.30pm, Warrnambool Seahawks from 7.30pm.
MUSIC: Oceanique releasing debut album Would The Light Hold Me, Koroit Irish Festival.
MUSIC: Lee Morgan, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
ANZAC: Service, Orford Memorial Hall, 11am followed by barbecue lunch.
SOCCER: Warrnambool Wolves v Warrnambool Rangers, Harris Street Reserve, from 3pm.
ENVIRONMENT: Shearwater walk and talk, Griffiths Island, 11am-noon.
HORSES: May Racing Carnival, Warrnambool Racecourse, runs Tuesday to Thursday.
GREYHOUNDS: Warrnambool Cup 2023, Warrnambool Showgrounds, gates from 5pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
