Warrnambool residents fed up with hoon drivers

Fed-up Warrnambool residents want hoon drivers to show some respect.
A south Warrnambool man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said hoon behaviour was an ongoing problem for south Warrnambool residents.
His comments come after city police said they would be ramping up its patrols after footage of hooning activity near Cannon Hill on April 13 was handed in to police.
The man said he didn't believe there had been a decrease in hoon behaviour since late last year.
"It's not entirely correct. I believe the amount of complaints are going to triple," he said.
"At the back of Jetty Flat oval we had two motorbike riders doing monos (leaning back onto one wheel while riding) up and down for at least 30 minutes.
"(They've) parked their bikes and urinated in the middle of the road."
He said residents had given up and were desperate for a solution.
"We're just not getting any respite."
He said the hoon behaviour had occurred for about five years.
"The problem starts at Cannon Hill, it continues down Pertobe Road, continues down Viaduct Road to the breakwater and back up to were we are at Jetty Flat then to Stanley Street, Pickering Point and Thunder Point.
"That goes all night and every night.
"We just don't seem to be able to get on top of this problem."
The man said surveillance should be increased not just during the night, but also during the day.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.