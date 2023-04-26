P-plater lucky to walk away from gravel road crash

A Koroit P-plater is lucky to have survived a crash on a gravel road which resulted in his Holden ute being a crumpled mess.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the 20-year-old emerge with no major injuries.
"The young bloke was very lucky," he said.
"We got called at 6pm, but the collision happened at 5pm on the northern section of Russells Road at Mailors Flat.
"The driver was heading south on the gravel section of that road when he's lost control, gone up an embankment and struck a tree which fell over onto a farm fence.
"Somewhat surprisingly the driver received no substantial injuries."
An ambulance was called and paramedics assessed and treated the driver at the accident scene.
"The driver said he was doing 100km/h. The ute is a complete write off," Sergeant Day said.
"We'll be doing follow up investigations. His Mum and Dad came and helped out and there were people passing by who provided assistance.
"The message is very clear - all drivers need to drive to the road conditions. It was a gravel road.
"Was 100km/h too fast? On this occasion it appears so, especially if you are an inexperienced driver."
The single-vehicle collision continues a run of accidents on south-west roads which has resulted in the deaths of six people in the south-west so far this year.
There's also been a large number of single-vehicle accidents from which drivers have been lucky to have walked away or at least survived.
Earlier this week a motorcyclist suffered a broken leg north of Caramut after a collision with a deer.
