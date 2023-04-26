Now you see it, but soon you won't as the run-down Brierly clubroom is demolished to make way for an upgrade to the site.
The building will go in coming weeks to make way for stage one of the Brierly revamp including a larger ground which will become home to two soccer pitches and a new cricket wicket.
The $2 million ground works will start later this year - including fencing, drainage, lighting and new playing surface - and be completed by mid-next year.
Temporary shelters to replace the demolish clubrooms will be brought in ready for cricket season where they will remain until funding was secured for future stages of the $16 million redevelopment which would incorporate sporting facilities, a kinder, satellite library and art space.
Rangers Football Club coach Garrett Wyse welcomed the start of works which would mean soccer players would no longer have to train in the dark.
"It's been dark at Jones Oval for 20 years," Wyse said. "At the moment we've had to hire a light tower to keep us going.
"When we move here we'll be coming to a fully floodlit pitch, so instead of working on just a quarter of a pitch we'll have two full ovals.
"A-league standard training lights - we could never have dreamt of it years ago. It's unbelievable."
Wyse said the club would be 20 years' old by the time it moved to the new facility. "It's a great birthday present," he said.
Brierly Christ-Chruch Cricket Club vice-president Lachi Rooke said the works were a long time coming. "To have it finally underway is very exciting," he said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said without the state government partnership it would be a lot harder to get projects off the ground.
"This is going to give this growing neighbourhood better amenity and encourage more people from across Warrnambool to play sport," she said. "As a council we encourage good health, so it's important to invest in recreation facilities.
"Exercise is not only good physically, it's good mentally and it helps young people develop team spirit. "
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.