Clubroom demolition signals start of $2m Brierly upgrade

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:30pm
Brierly Christ Church cricket's Lachi Rooke and Matt Colla, mayor Debbie Arnott and Rangers soccer coach Garrett Wyse celebrate the start of site works. Picture by Sean McKenna
Now you see it, but soon you won't as the run-down Brierly clubroom is demolished to make way for an upgrade to the site.

