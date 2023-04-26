Stick-up could lead to police charging woman

A homeless Terang woman is likely to be charged with a weapons offence after frightening teenagers with what they believed was a gun.
Terang police Senior Constable Ken Sayer said the alleged firearms incident at Glenormiston North happened about 4pm Wednesday.
He said three boys, aged 16 and 17 years old, were in the Castlecary Road area near the Mount Emu Creek bridge when they were involved in a verbal confrontation with a woman.
They believed the women had pointed a firearm at them and reported the incident to police.
Further investigations revealed the woman had pointed a stick at the youths.
The woman was camping in the area.
Senior Constable Sayer said investigations were continuing but it was likely the woman would be charged with an offence - possibly unlawful assault with a weapon.
He said the incident left youths in fear and they believed the woman had been armed with a firearm.
"There was an issue with throwing rocks in the water, which led to a confrontation between the woman and the kids," Senior Constable Sayer said.
"Further investigations into the actions of the homeless woman in her 50s are continuing," he said.
