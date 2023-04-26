The Standard
An incident involved a homeless woman in her 50s armed with a stick and three youths

By Andrew Thomson
April 26 2023 - 11:13am
Stick-up could lead to police charging woman
A homeless Terang woman is likely to be charged with a weapons offence after frightening teenagers with what they believed was a gun.

