Fire destroys homeless man's tent and possessions

A 53-year-old homeless man has lost his tent and most of his few possessions after a fire at the Warrnambool foreshore on Wednesday evening.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said emergency services responded to a fire just off Viaduct Road on Wednesday at 5.50pm.
He said Fire Rescue Victoria officers attended at a campsite in the scrub and put out the fire before calling in police detectives.
He said the cause of the fire was unable to be determined at this stage.
The investigator said the campsite was in the scrub on the south side of the hole-in-one competition where a number of people had been living.
"The 53-year-old man was living in a substantial tent in that area. That tent has been destroyed in a fire as well as many of his possessions," Detective Senior Constable Wastell said.
"We will be speaking to a number of witnesses but are calling for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The detective said a yellow and purple Suvuki motorbike was also found near the campsite and the police were trying to find the owner.
There have been reports of homeless people living in a number of parts of Warrnambool in recent days, including the Warrnambool foreshore, Warrnambool showgrounds stables and in the old fire station on Raglan Parade.
