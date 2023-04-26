The Standard
There have been reports of homeless people living on the foreshore, at the showgrounds and the old fire station

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:33am
Fire destroys homeless man's tent and possessions
Fire destroys homeless man's tent and possessions

A 53-year-old homeless man has lost his tent and most of his few possessions after a fire at the Warrnambool foreshore on Wednesday evening.

