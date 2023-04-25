Scooter rider and P-plater in McDonald's drive-thru caught drink driving

A scooter rider has had his vehicle impounded after being caught drink driving early Wednesday morning in Warrnambool.
He joined a P-plater caught in the central McDonald's restaurant drive-thru caught drink driving with a reading of .139 at 2.45am Wednesday.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Danny Wright said the scooter-riding visitor was intercepted in Warrnambool at about 1.10am by the Warrnambool police night shift divisional van crew.
He said an initial alcohol test was positive and the rider recorded an evidentiary reading over .05.
The scooter was impounded, which is expected to attract towing and storage fees of more than $1000.
"The message is that anyone on a vehicle on the roads, including an electric scooter or bike, can be intercepted by police, tested for alcohol and charged if they are positive to exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol," Sergeant Wright said.
"This 22-year-old man from out of town was seen riding, tested, proved positive, his scooter has been seized and impounded and his driver's licence has now been suspended."
Sergeant Wright said laws relating to scooters and electric scooters were ever-changing.
A 21-year-old probationary driver was also pulled over in the McDonald's drive-thru, tested and was also found to be drink driving.
The man was seen throwing an empty alcohol can out his driver's side window.
He was approached by police, who detected an alcohol smelled and conducted a preliminary breath test, which proved positive.
The man was taken back to the Warrnambool police station for an evidentiary test where he recorded a reading of .139, heading towards three times the limit for a full licensed driver.
The P-plater was of course subject to a zero blood alcohol licence condition.
His licence was immediately suspended and he will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to face a drink driving charge on a date to be fixed.
