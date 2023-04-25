The Standard
Updated

Scooter rider nabbed for drink driving in Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:20am, first published 9:03am
Scooter rider and P-plater in McDonald's drive-thru caught drink driving
Scooter rider and P-plater in McDonald's drive-thru caught drink driving

A scooter rider has had his vehicle impounded after being caught drink driving early Wednesday morning in Warrnambool.

