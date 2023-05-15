The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's homelessness crisis worsening, says long-time Vinnies volunteer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:57am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's homelessness crisis worsening, says long-time Vinnies volunteer
Warrnambool's homelessness crisis worsening, says long-time Vinnies volunteer

Warrnambool's homelessness issue is worse than ever, according to long-time Vinnies volunteer Jack Daffy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.