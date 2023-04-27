Kim Wines considered the thought she might not step back on the netball court after the birth of her second child.
The defender - mother to Isla, 4, and Amelia, 2, - said "a village" of support, along with inspiration from other mothers returning to the game, was what spurred her to keep going. It's why Saturday, when Wines runs out for her 250th senior match for North Warrnambool Eagles, will hold special meaning.
"It's a huge milestone particularly after having kids, and not knowing if you'll get back on the netball court," Wines, 33, told The Standard. "I'm pretty fortunate not only at the club but in the league, there are many incredible women who have come back after having babies over the years."
Wines, who coaches the Eagles' division one squad and runs their NetSetGo program alongside Ella Grundy, joins husband Matthew in reaching the 250-game threshold after the senior footballer celebrated the feat in 2019.
Wines said their distinguished careers were testament to both their club and the league as a whole.
"I guess it speaks volumes to the amount of games we've played at our club and the feel and reason why we play (there)," Wines said. "It's a great atmosphere, a great culture, the teammates and friends, the connections you make just keep you coming back.
"The Hampden league is a very competitive and professional league. You are always up against quality opposition.
"I get the opportunity to play against open players, friends from other clubs and some very talented juniors working hard to break into open sides."
Wines, a physical education teacher at Camperdown P12 College, also contributed her long playing career and ability to hold several coaching roles at the Eagles to having "a village" around her.
"I've got amazing support in my family, and not only that, it's people at the club," she said. "I'm very fortunate to have so many friends and family help out."
Wines is excited by the division one group she currently coaches and plays alongside, as it strives to level its record against Cobden, a club she holds great respect for, this week.
"I'm just really enjoying my netball and the people around me," she said. "I'm building my knowledge of the game further working alongside good friends Maddie Vardy and Jaime Barr, both in division one and open.
"We have a very supportive, collective group of coaches from our development team right up to our open team."
Alongside her senior coaching role, Wines remains passionate about the junior side of the game at North Warrnambool Eagles.
"We have such a supportive group of parents coming through our junior program," she said.
"As a club we have many positive things in place going forward."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
